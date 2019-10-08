Tue, 08 Oct 2019

International

Republican heavyweights rip into Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - Members of his own Republican party turned on President Trump on Monday over his decision to withdraw ...

Blue Helmet dead, four others injured in attacks in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali - Attacks on UN peacekeepers in the west African country of Mali are on the increase.One member of ...

Out-of-control crisis playing into hands of those in control

As one of the 7.5 million who recently put their bodies where their mouths are to visibly say "NO" to ...

U.S.-North Korean dialogue at stalemate

WASHINGTON, DC - The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time ...

Gunmen still on loose after mass shooting in Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - In another mass shooting in the U.S., two gunmen have burst into a bar in Kansas ...

United Nations says Iraqis have right to protest

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations is becoming increasingly concerned at the escalating violence in Iraq, and reports ...

Business

U.S. stocks slide as trade negotiations stall

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks broadly fell on Monday as investors began pondering again the eventual outcome of ...

Adult women unemployment rate at lowest level since 1953

WASHINGTON, DC - Despite concerns about the U.S. economy, the employment rate is at historic highs. On Friday the Labor ...

Cork's life sciences hub gets new international manufacturing facility

CO CORK, Ireland - A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has officially opened a new manufacturing building in Ringaskiddy, Co. ...

Asian markets open week with weaker bias

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally weaker on Monday, although they traded in positive territory in Australia.A rally ...

Advice for global corporate executives and entrepreneurs from Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated across the globe as an idealist who used civil disobedience to frustrate and overthrow British colonialists ...

National Exhibition of Sci-Tech with focus on robots held in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Rapid progress is being made in developing robot technology in North Korea. At the 2019 National ...

