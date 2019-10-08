Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India were shut for trading on Tuesday on account of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year across the country.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, were also closed. There was no trading activity on forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Trading activity will resume on October 9.

On Monday, the stock market fell for the sixth consecutive session as selling pressure built up in the closing hour. Except for media and private bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red.

Amid economic slowdown and uncertainty in the financial sector, investors are expected to keep their bets low in coming days while awaiting second quarter (July to September) corporate earning results which will start pouring in later in this week.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up on Tuesday though traders remained cautious over US-China trade talks after US President Donald Trump said a quick trade deal was unlikely.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.73 per cent, led by gains in technology shares in South Korea and Taiwan. (ANI)