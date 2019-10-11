Fri, 11 Oct 2019

International

South African High Court orders Zuma to be tried

DURBAN, South Africa - Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma will appear in court on Tuesday on charges of ...

Turkey unleashes military force in northern Syria for 2nd day in row

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish ground forces pressed their advance against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria on Thursday, Turkey's Defense Ministry ...

U.S. war against Afghan drug trade results in sixty civilian deaths

KABUL, Afghanistan - In a previously undisclosed mission, the United States military has carried out a series of operations against ...

Amazon removes stream of attacks in Germany

HALLE, Germany - Amazon has removed the video footage of the synagogue shooting in Germany.Amazon's live-streaming platform Twitch was used ...

Billions of people suffering from eyesight problems

A staggering 2.2 billion people already suffer from eye conditions and visual impairment today, but the global need for eye ...

Mexican mayor abducted and dragged by truck through streets

CHIAPAS STATE, Mexico - Mexicans have been shocked at the treatment dished out to the mayor of a village in ...

Business

Dubai cops hit as tallest residential tower in world goes bust

DUBAI, UAE - What was once billed as the world's highest residential tower has gone bust, leaving banks, and investors ...

Asian shares rise, yuan at 3-week high, on trade-deal optimism

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia finished the week with a strong rally on Friday, spurred on by hopes of ...

Breakthrough on Brexit seen possible after Johnson and Varadkar meet

LONDON, UK / DUBLIN, Ireland - Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar say a deal on Brexit is now possible amidst ...

Wall Street jumps despite geopolitical concerns

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were considerably stronger on Thursday as trade talks resumed in ...

Overstock.com opens new base in North West business park in Sligo

CO. SLIGO, Ireland - E-commerce and technology giant Overstock.com, Inc. has opened its new European base in the IDA's flagship ...

Shares in China and Japan gain on trade talks hopes

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Japan jumped on Thursday with trade talks between the U.S. and China set ...

