KALIBO, Aklan, Oct. 11 (PIA6) -- Aklan governor Florencio T. Miraflores has ordered a temporary ban on the entry to the province of live swine and pork products including canned goods of pork origin and by-products from African Swine Fever (ASF) - affected countries including areas from Luzon.

The ban, which will be up to 90 days, is embodied in Executive Order No. 046, Series of 2019 signed by the governor on September 27, 2019.

The Executive Order spelled out shipment/re-shipment protocol at seaports (water) and airports (air) for live swine and pork products originating from Luzon intended and passing through the province of Aklan.

The protocol emphasizes that all live swine, pork products and pork-containing/derived products including canned pork or pork-containing products originating from Luzon with or without shipping documents intended to or passing through the province of Aklan via airports/seaports will be ordered "Return to Origin," and such items will be confiscated and condemned after the owner/consignee fails to re-ship within 24-48 hours.

The protocol also states that all expenses incurred like feed, care and others during the withholding period and reshipment of the banned products shall be borne by the shipper and consignee. The Provincial Government of Aklan, Veterinary Quarantine Personnel, Task Force and the Department of Agriculture (DA) shall not be held responsible for the safety of said animals, animal products and animal effects in the duration of their re-shipment.

The Executive Order has also a shipment protocol for products originating from Visayas and Mindanao passing through provincial land borders.

Prior to the issuance of the EO on temporary ban of live swine and pork products, the governor earlier issued an EO on the creation of ASF Prevention and Control Task Force of the Province of Aklan, as ASF is perceived to be a threat to the swine industry and food security of the province as well as the region as Region 6 swine inventory is ranked 3rd in the country and Aklan as number 4 in the region.

The province of Aklan is the main entry and exit point of inter-regional conveyance especially to Luzon through the nautical highway at Caticlan Jetty Port in Malay, Aklan, and internationally from China, South Korea and other ASF-affected countries or territories via the Kalibo International Airport (KIA). (JBG/VGV/PIA6 Aklan)