Typhoon Hagibis rips through Japan causing widespread flooding

TOKYO, Japan - Japan is counting the cost after one of the most devastating storms to hit the country in ...

Japan Vs Scotland match on Sunday at Yokohama given green light

TOKYO, Japan - The Rugby World Cup will resume its normal schedule on Sunday after disruptions brought about by a ...

HRW: All parties in north Syrian conflict should respect human rights

The Turkish offensive in Northeast Syria points to an urgent need for the Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdish-led forces, and all ...

U.S. military vows to keep out of Turkish war against Kurds

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon has expressed disappointment with Turkey's decision to launch a unilateral military incursion into northern Syria, ...

Kurdish self-government model to be wrecked by Turkey attack

Turkey's attack on Kurdish-run territory in northern Syria will likely snuff out a radical experiment in self-government that is unlike ...

South African High Court orders Zuma to be tried

DURBAN, South Africa - Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma will appear in court on Tuesday on charges of ...

Dubai developer slashes returns to hotel investors

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai's largest property developer Emaar is slashing returns to investors who have bought apartments in their hotel ...

ADB issues $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond issue

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised $3 billion through a 5-year global benchmark bond issue.It is ...

Rollout implications of 5G technologies in Ireland reviewed

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland's Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce held its third National Stakeholder Forum on Friday. The Taskforce was ...

Breakthrough in trade talks buoy Wall Street, Dow jumps 320 points

NEW YORK, New York - A surprise partial trade deal struck between China and the United States ignited Wall Street ...

Dubai cops hit as tallest residential tower in world goes bust

DUBAI, UAE - What was once billed as the world's highest residential tower has gone bust, leaving banks, and investors ...

Asian shares rise, yuan at 3-week high, on trade-deal optimism

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia finished the week with a strong rally on Friday, spurred on by hopes of ...

