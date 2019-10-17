Seoul [South Korea], Oct 16 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday slammed the US for levying sanctions on Pyongyang, NK state media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim reacted on the US sanctions saying, "Whenever the enemies try to strangle us with the chain of pressure the country should make greater efforts to live well under the banner of the great spirit of self-reliance so that the enemies feel pain in their stomach and head," as quoted by Yonhap.

Kim denounced Washington and added, "The situation of the country (North Korea) is difficult owing to the ceaseless sanctions and pressure by the hostile forces, and there are many hardships and trials facing us.""The pain the US-led anti-DPRK hostile forces inflicted upon the Korean people is no longer pain, but it turned into their anger," Kim added.

North Korean leader's statement comes after the North's working-level nuclear talks with the United States collapsed in Stockholm earlier this month, with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.

Kim's last visit to Paekdu was in December 2017 before the inter-Korean reconciliatory steps were undertaken by the two neighbours in 2018.

The famous peak is also considered as the birthplace of his late father, Kim Jong-il. (ANI)