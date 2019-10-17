Thu, 17 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Detained ISIL fighters could gain freedom during Turkish offensive

NORTHEAST SYRIA - There are growing fears the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria will unintentionally lead to the release of ...

Mass murderer helping to identify his 93 victims

Having established that a convicted murderer in a U.S. prison is the country's most prolific serial killer, U.S. law enforcement ...

'Our rights come from God almighty,' Trump tells faithful

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up his defensive rhetoric as his presidency become more and more ...

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says Trump orchestrated her removal

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that ...

US Will Impose 'Big Sanctions' Against Turkey for Onslaught on Kurds

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised "big sanctions" against Turkey for its invasion into northern Syria against Kurdish fighters, ...

Russian president in Riyadh with relations at unprecedented high

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Saudi Arabia on his first state visit to the ...

Business

Section
British pound falls on Brexit deal skepticism, Asian stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Japan were trending higher again Wednesday, following on from a more than 400-points rise on ...

Government-owned Turkish bank hit by U.S. justice department charges

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Justice has charged a state-owned Turkish bank with fraud, money laundering, and sanctions offenses related ...

Optimism on Brexit drive U.S., European markets higher

NEW YORK, New York - Optimism about a trade deal between the U.S. and China and increasing hopes Boris Johnson ...

San Francisco-based Patreon opens new European HQ in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Patreon, the crowdfunding membership and payment platform for independent artists is expanding its international footprint with the ...

Japanese shares in demad after 3-day break

SYDNEY, Australia - Japanese investors weighed into stocks on Tuesday, after an extended weekend break.Trading for the first since since ...

Skepticism on first phase of U.S.-China trade deal hits Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell across the board on Monday, ending a run of 3 days of ...

Movie Review

Solo: A Star Wars Story