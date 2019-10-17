Thu, 17 Oct 2019

UK parents in mourning call U.S. National Security Advisor a 'thug'

WASHINGTON - A British couple grieving over their son's death in a car accident say they feel they were "ambushed" ...

EU says Turkish offensive undermining fight against Daesh

LUXEMBOURG - All countries in the European Union have agreed to impose a ban on the sale of weapons to ...

Detained ISIL fighters could gain freedom during Turkish offensive

NORTHEAST SYRIA - There are growing fears the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria will unintentionally lead to the release of ...

Mass murderer helping to identify his 93 victims

Having established that a convicted murderer in a U.S. prison is the country's most prolific serial killer, U.S. law enforcement ...

'Our rights come from God almighty,' Trump tells faithful

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up his defensive rhetoric as his presidency become more and more ...

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says Trump orchestrated her removal

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that ...

British pound jumps sharply on Brexit optimism, Asian stocks flounder

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were mixed on Thursday. The main action was on foreign exchange markets ...

Climate bond to fund Hanuman wind farm in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will invest 3 billion Thai baht ($98.7 million) in Energy Absolute's maiden ...

Contraction in U.S. retail sales disappoints Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks softened on Wednesday as economic data released on the day showed the U.S. ...

Low-carbon future vital for combating climate change in Asia-Pacific

HUNAN, China - Countries in Asia and the Pacific must adopt more effective and innovative low-carbon policies and technologies to ...

British pound falls on Brexit deal skepticism, Asian stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Japan were trending higher again Wednesday, following on from a more than 400-points rise on ...

Government-owned Turkish bank hit by U.S. justice department charges

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Justice has charged a state-owned Turkish bank with fraud, money laundering, and sanctions offenses related ...

