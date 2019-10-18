Fri, 18 Oct 2019

Astonishing victory for Johnson as he agrees Brexit deal with EU

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday has stunned the UK and the world with an announcement ...

UK parents in mourning call U.S. National Security Advisor a 'thug'

WASHINGTON - A British couple grieving over their son's death in a car accident say they feel they were "ambushed" ...

EU says Turkish offensive undermining fight against Daesh

LUXEMBOURG - All countries in the European Union have agreed to impose a ban on the sale of weapons to ...

Detained ISIL fighters could gain freedom during Turkish offensive

NORTHEAST SYRIA - There are growing fears the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria will unintentionally lead to the release of ...

Mass murderer helping to identify his 93 victims

Having established that a convicted murderer in a U.S. prison is the country's most prolific serial killer, U.S. law enforcement ...

'Our rights come from God almighty,' Trump tells faithful

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up his defensive rhetoric as his presidency become more and more ...

U.S. stocks advance on Brexit breakthrough

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets welcomed a breakthrough in the ongoing Brexit saga with UK Prime Minister Boris ...

Finance Ministry in Japan to restrict foreign investment in stocks

TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese Finance Ministry's proposal to restrict international investors in their equity investments in Japan, has come ...

British pound jumps sharply on Brexit optimism, Asian stocks flounder

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were mixed on Thursday. The main action was on foreign exchange markets ...

Climate bond to fund Hanuman wind farm in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will invest 3 billion Thai baht ($98.7 million) in Energy Absolute's maiden ...

Contraction in U.S. retail sales disappoints Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks softened on Wednesday as economic data released on the day showed the U.S. ...

Low-carbon future vital for combating climate change in Asia-Pacific

HUNAN, China - Countries in Asia and the Pacific must adopt more effective and innovative low-carbon policies and technologies to ...

