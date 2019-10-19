Sat, 19 Oct 2019

International

Explosion targets worshippers at Mosque near Jalalabad in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan - Dozens of worshippers have been killed and scores more wounded Friday in an explosion at a mosque ...

Deaths mount in north Syria in midst of confusion over ceasefire

NORTHEAST SYRIA - A total of sixty-four Syrian rebels fighting alongside Turkish forces have been killed in the offensive which ...

Venezuelans win seat on Human Rights Council despite U.S. opposition

NEW YORK, New York - Despite fierce opposition by the United States, Venezuela won a seat on the UN Human ...

Astonishing victory for Johnson as he agrees Brexit deal with EU

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday has stunned the UK and the world with an announcement ...

Ecuador's Moreno Scraps Fuel Subsidy Cuts in Big Win for Indigenous G

QUITO - Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno on Monday officially scrapped his own law to cut expensive fuel subsidies after days ...

UK parents in mourning call U.S. National Security Advisor a 'thug'

WASHINGTON - A British couple grieving over their son's death in a car accident say they feel they were "ambushed" ...

Business

Dow Jones drops 256 points Friday, dollar shatters

NEW YORK, New York - With the Trump administration in disarray and a growing concern globally that the country's chief ...

Economic growth in China slows to three-decades low

BEIJING, China - The U.S.-China trade war cotnues to batter the Chinese economy, with third quarter GDP slowing to its ...

Stock markets in Asia mixed on Friday, pound flirts with 1.2900

SYDNEY, Australia - Japan's stock markets made headway on Friday, but the rest of the region languished.The British pound was ...

Trump administration to lose another top official

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is to quit the Trump administration.Perry, according to U.S. President Donald Trump ...

U.S. stocks advance on Brexit breakthrough

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets welcomed a breakthrough in the ongoing Brexit saga with UK Prime Minister Boris ...

Finance Ministry in Japan to restrict foreign investment in stocks

TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese Finance Ministry's proposal to restrict international investors in their equity investments in Japan, has come ...

