Sun, 20 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
UK prime minister vows to leave EU by 31 October after losing poll

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking to his guns despite failing to get parliamentary backing to ...

Trump floated idea of his property being venue for G7 summit

WASHINGTON, DC - At his suggestion, U.S. President Donald Trump will host next year's G7 at one of his own ...

Shelling and clashes in northern Syria continue despite ceasefire

NORTHEASTERN SYRIA - Shelling and clashes in northern Syria on the border with Turkey continue to cause hundreds of people ...

Explosion targets worshippers at Mosque near Jalalabad in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan - Dozens of worshippers have been killed and scores more wounded Friday in an explosion at a mosque ...

Deaths mount in north Syria in midst of confusion over ceasefire

NORTHEAST SYRIA - A total of sixty-four Syrian rebels fighting alongside Turkish forces have been killed in the offensive which ...

Venezuelans win seat on Human Rights Council despite U.S. opposition

NEW YORK, New York - Despite fierce opposition by the United States, Venezuela won a seat on the UN Human ...

Business

Section
Chinese man who tried to send U.S. military technology to China jailed

WASHINGTON, DC - A Chinese national has been sent to prison for conspiring to export military and space-grade technology to ...

Dow Jones drops 256 points Friday, dollar shatters

NEW YORK, New York - With the Trump administration in disarray and a growing concern globally that the country's chief ...

Economic growth in China slows to three-decades low

BEIJING, China - The U.S.-China trade war cotnues to batter the Chinese economy, with third quarter GDP slowing to its ...

Stock markets in Asia mixed on Friday, pound flirts with 1.2900

SYDNEY, Australia - Japan's stock markets made headway on Friday, but the rest of the region languished.The British pound was ...

Trump administration to lose another top official

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is to quit the Trump administration.Perry, according to U.S. President Donald Trump ...

U.S. stocks advance on Brexit breakthrough

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets welcomed a breakthrough in the ongoing Brexit saga with UK Prime Minister Boris ...

Movie Review

Sicario: Day of the Soldado