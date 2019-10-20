Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking to his guns despite failing to get parliamentary backing to ...
WASHINGTON, DC - At his suggestion, U.S. President Donald Trump will host next year's G7 at one of his own ...
NORTHEASTERN SYRIA - Shelling and clashes in northern Syria on the border with Turkey continue to cause hundreds of people ...
JALALABAD, Afghanistan - Dozens of worshippers have been killed and scores more wounded Friday in an explosion at a mosque ...
NORTHEAST SYRIA - A total of sixty-four Syrian rebels fighting alongside Turkish forces have been killed in the offensive which ...
NEW YORK, New York - Despite fierce opposition by the United States, Venezuela won a seat on the UN Human ...
WASHINGTON, DC - A Chinese national has been sent to prison for conspiring to export military and space-grade technology to ...
NEW YORK, New York - With the Trump administration in disarray and a growing concern globally that the country's chief ...
BEIJING, China - The U.S.-China trade war cotnues to batter the Chinese economy, with third quarter GDP slowing to its ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Japan's stock markets made headway on Friday, but the rest of the region languished.The British pound was ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is to quit the Trump administration.Perry, according to U.S. President Donald Trump ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets welcomed a breakthrough in the ongoing Brexit saga with UK Prime Minister Boris ...