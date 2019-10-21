Mon, 21 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
White House now looking for new G7 venue as Trump bows out

WASHINGTON, DC - In an abrupt about-face U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday night the upcoming G7 in June ...

EU to decide on half-hearted request by UK to extend Brexit deadline

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday sent the European Union an unsigned photocopy of a request ...

China-U.S. trade frictions could fracture globe, says Antnio Guterres

WASHINGTON, DC - Tensions relating to global trade and technology continue to rise and the international community needs to "do ...

UK prime minister vows to leave EU by 31 October after losing poll

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking to his guns despite failing to get parliamentary backing to ...

Trump floated idea of his property being venue for G7 summit

WASHINGTON, DC - At his suggestion, U.S. President Donald Trump will host next year's G7 at one of his own ...

Shelling and clashes in northern Syria continue despite ceasefire

NORTHEASTERN SYRIA - Shelling and clashes in northern Syria on the border with Turkey continue to cause hundreds of people ...

Business

Section
In world first, Qantas flies direct from New York City to Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia - Qantas Flight 7879 touched down at Sydney airport on Sunday morning, ending the longest commercial flight undertaken ...

Jonesy and Amanda named best Australian on-air team

BRISBANE, Australia - Successful WSFM breakfast hosts Jonesy and Amanda (Brendan Jones and Amanda Keller), have been crowned Best On-Air ...

Rejuvenation of century-old De Angelis Carousel in Buffalo starts

BUFFALO, New York - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has begun ...

Chinese man who tried to send U.S. military technology to China jailed

WASHINGTON, DC - A Chinese national has been sent to prison for conspiring to export military and space-grade technology to ...

Dow Jones drops 256 points Friday, dollar shatters

NEW YORK, New York - With the Trump administration in disarray and a growing concern globally that the country's chief ...

Economic growth in China slows to three-decades low

BEIJING, China - The U.S.-China trade war cotnues to batter the Chinese economy, with third quarter GDP slowing to its ...

Movie Review

The Tree of Wooden Clogs (LAlbero degli zoccoli)
Tree of Wooden Clogs