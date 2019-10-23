Wed, 23 Oct 2019

U.S. tightens net on whistleblower Julian Assange

LONDON, UK - U.S. efforts to have whistleblower Julian Assange extradited from a prison in London to the United States ...

Israel could be forced to polls for third time this year

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to form a government, and has given up on being ...

Trudeau holds on to power but with slimmed majority

Canada's federal election campaign highlighted a struggle that caught the world by surprise. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the ...

U.S. soldiers could remain in Syria, Trump now tweets

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump is now considering leaving some American troops, nearly 200, in Syria to guard ...

Bus crash in Democratic Republic of Congo claims many lives

MBANZA-NGUNGU, Democratic Republic of Congo - At least 31 people are dead and many others were injured after a bus ...

White House now looking for new G7 venue as Trump bows out

WASHINGTON, DC - In an abrupt about-face U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday night the upcoming G7 in June ...

Wall Street mixed as UK lawmakers reject new Brexit deal

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday with the Dow advancing, while the S&P 500 and ...

Ground-breaking ceremony in Dubai for Malaysian expo team

DUBAI, UAE - Malaysia held a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday, to kick-start construction of it's pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai, ...

Steaks back on menus in China as Irish beef exports resume

DUBLIN, Ireland - Beef exports from Ireland to China are back to full capacity after a two-decade ban.The majority of ...

Stocks rise in Asia, dollar remains soft

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday, with gains across the board.Helping sentiment were remarks by U.S. President ...

Boeing 737 Max comeback may be delayed further

Brokers were busy downgrading Boeing shares on Monday after news broke on Friday that the company was aware of a ...

Modest gains on U.S. markets, geopolitical concerns weigh

NEW YORK, New York - Optimism about ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China helped keep stocks in the ...

