Wed, 23 Oct 2019

International

Section
Kim unlikely to forego nuclear capability without solid guarantees

WASHINGTON, DC - Since the regime in Pyongyang doesn't see any reason to rein in its nuclear weapons program or ...

U.S. tightens net on whistleblower Julian Assange

LONDON, UK - U.S. efforts to have whistleblower Julian Assange extradited from a prison in London to the United States ...

Israel could be forced to polls for third time this year

JERUSALEM, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to form a government, and has given up on being ...

Trudeau holds on to power but with slimmed majority

Canada's federal election campaign highlighted a struggle that caught the world by surprise. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the ...

U.S. soldiers could remain in Syria, Trump now tweets

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump is now considering leaving some American troops, nearly 200, in Syria to guard ...

Bus crash in Democratic Republic of Congo claims many lives

MBANZA-NGUNGU, Democratic Republic of Congo - At least 31 people are dead and many others were injured after a bus ...

Business

Section
Bourses across Asia mixed, U.S. dollar regains some ground

SYDNEY, NSW - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday.In Japan the key Nikkei 225 index jumped 76.48 points or ...

New Zealand carrier announces direct flights to New York

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Air New Zealand is to launch a non-stop route from Auckland to New York.The new service ...

Wall Street mixed as UK lawmakers reject new Brexit deal

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday with the Dow advancing, while the S&P 500 and ...

Ground-breaking ceremony in Dubai for Malaysian expo team

DUBAI, UAE - Malaysia held a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday, to kick-start construction of it's pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai, ...

Steaks back on menus in China as Irish beef exports resume

DUBLIN, Ireland - Beef exports from Ireland to China are back to full capacity after a two-decade ban.The majority of ...

Stocks rise in Asia, dollar remains soft

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday, with gains across the board.Helping sentiment were remarks by U.S. President ...

