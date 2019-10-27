Sun, 27 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Australian government minister orders dying patient out of hospital

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A minister in the state government of New South Wales who ordered a prisoner dying of ...

American motives in Northeast Syria questioned by Russians

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia's defense ministry on Saturday attacked U.S. plans to maintain and boost the American military presence in ...

Mayor of city in Philippines ambushed and killed b y armed men

CEBU CITY, Philippines - A prominent mayor in the Philippines has been assassinated in Cebu City in a daring, daylight ...

Protesters across the globe should be listened to, stresses Guterres

Protests in cities across the world in recent days show that "people are hurting and want to be heard" by ...

Turkey vows to continue securing its border

ANKARA, Turkey - The Turkish vice president on Friday said his country now controlled 120 kilometres of the Syrian-Turkish border ...

Saddam-type tactics back in vogue in violence-ridden Iraq

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The Iraqi government has promised dismissals and possible additional action against senior security officials over the deadly ...

Business

Section
Ireland expands relationship with Huawei, despite U.S. warnings

DUBLIN, Ireland - On the same day the U.S. was again urging European countries to avoid doing business with Chinese ...

U.S. defense department awards $1 billion contract to Microsoft

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon has shelled out more than $11 billion over the past couple of years to develop ...

Solid gains for U.S. stocks, Standard and Poor's 500 near record high

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Friday with positive news on the U.S.-China trade front, ...

Clients of PayPal at record 295 million, up16%

SAN JOSE, California - PayPal Holdings Inc has reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and says it is on track to ...

Nasdaq gains Thursday, industrial stocks struggle

NEW YORK, New York - Tech stocks shot higher on Thursday with Microsoft leading the way with a 2% rise.Earnings ...

Facebook founder has no appetite for censoring politicians

WASHINGTON, DC - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by lawmakers during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, which ...

Movie Review

Germany Year Zero (Germania anno zero)