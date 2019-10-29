Tue, 29 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. military hails operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, who watched with President Trump and Vice President Pence, the operation that ...

Violent end for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday gave a press conference to announce the killing of Islamic State ...

U.S. wakes up to another Sunday morning mass shooting

GREENVILLE, Texas - Around a dozen people have been shot, two of which are dead, near the city of Greenville, ...

Coalition troops in Yemen to come under direct command of Saudi Arabia

RIHAYD, Saudi Arabia - A major split or even break-up of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting al-Houthi rebels ...

South Africa takes aim at third Rugby World Cup, after making final

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa on Saturday in Yokohama finally edged their way past injury-hit Wales in a dramatic 19-16 ...

Changing of the guard in Lebanon for Irish military personnel

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish defence forces are preparing to deploy to Lebanon to serve with the United Nations Interim Force ...

Business

Section
Wall Street trading at or near all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street traded higher on Monday as President Donald Trump said he foreshadowed a trade ...

Johnson flinches as European Union agrees to extend UK departure date

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Union on Monday approved a request by the British parliament to extend the deadline for ...

Report says Google considering bid for Fitbit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California - Google's parent company Alphabet Inc is reportedly in talks with U.S. wearable device maker Fitbit Inc ...

FAB records solid results in first nine months of year

ABU DHABI, UAE - First Abu Dhabi Bank, more commonly known as FAB, has reported a group net profit of ...

Irish fishers to benefit from European Union agreement

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has given it's stamp of approval to the agreement reached in London between the European Union, ...

Ireland expands relationship with Huawei, despite U.S. warnings

DUBLIN, Ireland - On the same day the U.S. was again urging European countries to avoid doing business with Chinese ...

Movie Review

Pete's Dragon