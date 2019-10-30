Wed, 30 Oct 2019

Turmoil in Lebanon leads to resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri has submitted his resignation, and that of his government to ...

Irish colleges to get free condom vending machines

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is to step up it's distribution of free contraceptives in a bid to further ...

Trump personally declassifies photo and publishes on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has declassified and posted on Twitter, a photo of a dog that took ...

Settlements an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace, conference told

WASHINGTON, DC - The former head of the Israeli secret service and intelligence agency Shin Bet says Israel is sowing ...

U.S. military hails operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, who watched with President Trump and Vice President Pence, the operation that ...

Violent end for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday gave a press conference to announce the killing of Islamic State ...

In plunging property market, Dubai developers plan new developments

DUBAI, UAE - The burgeoning oversupply of real estate in Dubai is not deterring developers with new projects being announced ...

Wall Street closes slightly lower after consolidating gains

NEW YORK, New York - Earnings reports flooded the U.S. market on Tuesday, while investors continued to bet on a ...

UK to go to the polls again

LONDON, UK - Britain's Labour Party has agreed to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed election in December, clearing the ...

Shanghai Composite ignores optimistic Trump remarks, closes lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock prices in Japan and Australia rose moderately on Tuesday. In China, late in the day ...

$22.5 trillion required for infrastructural needs in Asia through 2030

MANILA, Philippines - Developing Asian countries need to invest more than 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) over the ...

Wall Street trading at or near all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street traded higher on Monday as President Donald Trump said he foreshadowed a trade ...

