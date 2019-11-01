Kim congratulates Academy of Defence Science on rocker launchers tests

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea says it has succeeded in another test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers.

The test-fire, organized by The Academy of Defence Science was carried out on Thursday afternoon.



The test-fire's aim was to verify the security of launchers' continuous fire system, a statement from the North Korean government said.



"The successful test-fire result was directly reported to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the spot," the statement said.



"After receiving a report of the Academy of Defence Science on the military and technical appreciation of the test-fire, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction over it and sent congratulations to the national defence scientists who are devotedly struggling for developing the self-defensive military muscle of the country and bolstering up its armed forces."



"The perfection of the continuous fire system was verified through the test-fire to totally destroy with super-power the group target of the enemy and designated target area by surprise strike of the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launchers," the statement said.