Sat, 02 Nov 2019

International

Haitian president clinging to power as country continues to crumble

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Whilst the world has been absorbed with high-profile protests in various trouble-spots around the world, including Iraq, ...

Massive fire on board Karachi-Rawalpindi train kills dozens

KARACHI, Pakistan - Dozens of people have been killed in a massive fire on board a train travelling between Karachi ...

Kim congratulates Academy of Defence Science on rocker launchers tests

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea says it has succeeded in another test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers.The test-fire, organized ...

Twitter to give political ads the flick

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Twitter has surprisingly announced it is banning all political advertising on its platform.The new policy has ...

Future of Syria being thrashed out in historic meeting of stakeholders

GENEVA, Switzerland - Representatives of President Bashar Al-Assad's government and Syrian opposition parties met in Geneva on Wednesday to start ...

U.S. president again defies military chiefs in re-publishing photo

WASHINGTON, DC - American President Donald Trump continues to highlight the killing of arch-terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on the weekend.On ...

Business

U.S. stocks jump as China-U.S. agree on text of Phase-1 of trade deal

NEW YORK, New York - A telephone call between Washington and Beijing seemed to be enough to ignite markets in ...

FCA and PSA JV will create world's fourth-biggest automaker

LONDON, UK - Fiat Chrysler's FCA and Peugeot's owner PSA are planning a merger which will take their respective companies ...

Rising manufacuring activity in China boosts Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Some positive data out of China helped Asian stock markets on Friday.Most indices finished in positive territory ...

Japanese jobless data rises slightly to 2.4%

TOKYO, Japan - Japan on Friday released unemployment figures showing the tight job market in the country may be topping ...

Weakness on Wall Street as profit-takers move in

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was weaker on Thursday as profit-taking took each of the indices down.The U.S. ...

Federal Reserve keeping the U.S. off the road to disaster

The U.S. Federal Reserve is stuck between an apparently booming economy and a financial crisis that might be right around ...

Movie Review

