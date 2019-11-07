TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Iranian teams claimed two bronze medals in the 14th Asian Shooting Championship on Tuesday.

- Sports news -

In the men's 10m Air Rifle Team, the Iranian trio of Hossein Bagheri, Amir Mohammad Nekounam and Mahyar Sedaghat claimed a bronze medal with a combined effort of 1872.6 points.

China won the gold with 1881.9 points and South Korea came second with 1877.9.

In the women's 10m Air Rifle, the Iranian trio of Fatemeh Karamzadeh, Najmeh Khedmati and Hosna Toutounchi won the team bronze with 1877.6 points.

South Korea won the gold medal with 1891.7 points and India finished in second, bagging 1883.2 points.

The competition is being held in Doha, Qatar from November 5 to 13.