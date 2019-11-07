Thu, 07 Nov 2019

International

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Business

Section
China, U.S. and global economy pressured by trade tensions

The trade tariff spat between China and the United States has been a "lose-lose" situation for both countries and the ...

Stocks in Asia creep higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks made slight gains in Asian countries on Thursday, however advances were modest.China's Shanghai Composite finished just ...

Technology travel company to expand Dublin operations

DUBLIN, Ireland - A leading UK-based technology company serving the travel and tourism industry is to expand it's Dublin operations ...

U. S. stocks flat to lower in lacklustre day

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were slightly easier to flat on Wednesday, as traders and ...

1.7 billion people worldwide have no access to banking

MANILA, Philippines - Around 1.7 billion people worldwide have no access to the formal banking and financial system, with around ...

Stocks continue rising in Tokyo

SYDNEY, Australia - Japanese stocks again climbed on Wednesday, while elsewhere investors remained sidelined.The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo however was ...

