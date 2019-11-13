PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan, Nov. 13 (PIA) --- Philippine Navy's (PN) newest ship Barko Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Conrado Yap (PS39), the so called 'most powerful ship of PN as of today, visited Puerto Princesa and Palawan.

Western Command Commander Vice Admiral Rene V. Medina together with Naval Forces West Commander Commodore Renato P. David and Atty. Teodoro Jose Mata, represented Palawan Governor Jose Ch. Alvarez led the welcome ceremony of BRP Conrado Yap.

In his remarks, Vice Admiral Medina said that the BRP Conrado Yap's visit in Puerto Princesa and Palawan is part of its nationwide 'show the flag mission', an undertaking to display the Philippine flag as a symbol of patriotic pride, not only by the PN, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), but also for the whole Filipino in general.

"This voyage is also to test the engines of the ship and an opportunity to the officers and crew to familiarized the different ports in the country where they might be deployed in the future," Vice Adm. Medina added.

The said patrol ship, a Pohang Class Patrol Combat Corvette was acquired by the PN from South Korea through a grant and arrived in the Philippines on August 20. It is equipped with three torpedo launchers on each side, while the bow (front) and stern (back) are equipped with 76mm OtoMelara and 400mm twin-barrel Breda secondary guns which are suited for anti-ship and anti-surface warfare.

The acquisition of this ship is just part of the many projects of the government in order to enhance the capability of the navy.

"Many more assets will be arriving in the next years to come, we will be expecting new Frigates, and for sure some of these will also be deployed in our AOR [area of responsibility] and hopefully, very soon, [BRP Conrado Yap] it will become part of the assets of Western Command," Vice Adm. Medina said.

BRP Conrado Yap will stay in the city until November 15 and there will be an 'Open Ship' or shipboard tour for the pupils of selected schools in Puerto Princesa from November 13-14. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)