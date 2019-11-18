Mon, 18 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
51
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Business

Section
Amazon claims political influence in awarding of $10 billion contract

SEATTLE, Washington - Amazon is to appeal a $10 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense to Microsoft. ...

Equinix opens 16th data centre in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Equinix has opened a new data centre in the heart of Sydney, Australia, costing $160 million.The ...

New chapter for iRadio, to extend service for another 10 years

DUBLIN, Ireland - iRadio this week signed on for another ten years.iRadio was launched just prior to the 2008/9 Global ...

Nearly 3 million travellers passed through Dublin Airport last month

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nearly three million people transited through Dublin Airport last month, a 3% increase on the same month ...

A primary way to lower global emissions

Cap and Trade Is Supposed to Solve Climate Change, but Oil and Gas Company Emissions Are UpProPublica is a Pulitzer ...

U.S. stocks make major gains as world markets rally

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were generally stronger globally on Friday as prospects brightened for a trade deal between ...

Movie Review

The Island of Dr. Moreau
Island of Dr. Moreau