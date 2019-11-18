Mon, 18 Nov 2019

International

Section
Rohingya refugees get backing of international court

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have authorized an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity, namely deportation, which have ...

Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Business

Section
Stocks mostly rise in Asian session, U.S. dollar slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia Pacific mostly rose on Monday after a surprise move by China to trim a ...

More than five million electric-powered cars on global roads

There are now more than five million electric-powered motor vehicles worldwide, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.The ...

Amazon claims political influence in awarding of $10 billion contract

SEATTLE, Washington - Amazon is to appeal a $10 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense to Microsoft. ...

Equinix opens 16th data centre in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Equinix has opened a new data centre in the heart of Sydney, Australia, costing $160 million.The ...

McHugh tours recently expanded Apple campus in Cork

CO CORK, Ireland - Ireland's Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh on Friday toured the recently expanded Apple campus ...

New chapter for iRadio, to extend service for another 10 years

DUBLIN, Ireland - iRadio this week signed on for another ten years.iRadio was launched just prior to the 2008/9 Global ...

