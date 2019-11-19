Tue, 19 Nov 2019

Rain in Statesville

FBI indictment of Epstein did not extend to British prince accusations

WASHINGTON, DC - Charges leveled by the FBI against Jeffrey Epsten filed before his suicide did not extend to claims ...

Israeli army cops flak after blinding journalist in one eye

The International Federation of Journalists, the global advocacy group founded in1926, slammed the Israeli army for the shooting of a ...

Rohingya refugees get backing of international court

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have authorized an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity, namely deportation, which have ...

Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Saudi oil giant set to become richest company on earth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - What is being billed in the Saudi kingdom as the "Sale of the Century" - the ...

Stocks mostly rise in Asian session, U.S. dollar slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia Pacific mostly rose on Monday after a surprise move by China to trim a ...

More than five million electric-powered cars on global roads

There are now more than five million electric-powered motor vehicles worldwide, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.The ...

Amazon claims political influence in awarding of $10 billion contract

SEATTLE, Washington - Amazon is to appeal a $10 billion contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense to Microsoft. ...

Equinix opens 16th data centre in Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Equinix has opened a new data centre in the heart of Sydney, Australia, costing $160 million.The ...

McHugh tours recently expanded Apple campus in Cork

CO CORK, Ireland - Ireland's Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh on Friday toured the recently expanded Apple campus ...

