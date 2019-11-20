Wed, 20 Nov 2019

International

Trump overturns decades-long policy on Israeli settlements

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure by Israel to up-end a decades-long policy of regarding ...

Violence at Hong Kong protests turns ugly

HONG KONG - A number of protesters in Hong Kong have accidently caught fire after throwing petrol bombs and molotov ...

One third of Afghan population facing severe acute food insecurity

Over the last three months (August to October 2019), around one-third of the Afghan population required urgent humanitarian action, according ...

Search for gunman after shooting of ten people in Fresno

FRESNO, California - Fresno remains in shock after being the latest U.S. city to endure a mass shooting.The death toll ...

FBI indictment of Epstein did not extend to British prince accusations

WASHINGTON, DC - Charges leveled by the FBI against Jeffrey Epsten filed before his suicide did not extend to claims ...

Israeli army cops flak after blinding journalist in one eye

The International Federation of Journalists, the global advocacy group founded in1926, slammed the Israeli army for the shooting of a ...

Business

European Union forecasting surplus for next year's budget

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Council and the European Parliament have reached agreement on an EU budget for 2020.The blueprint ...

Japanese share market eases while regional bourses gain

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asia Pacific region on Tuesday were generally stronger, however they took a fall in ...

Reprieve for Chinese telco Huawei, new 90-day waiver

WASHINGTON, DC - Clients and customers of Huawei in the United States have been given another reprieve lasting for ninety ...

U.S. stocks make minor advances Monday, dollar softens further

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks remained in record territory on Monday but the major indices were flat as ...

Saudi oil giant set to become richest company on earth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - What is being billed in the Saudi kingdom as the "Sale of the Century" - the ...

Stocks mostly rise in Asian session, U.S. dollar slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia Pacific mostly rose on Monday after a surprise move by China to trim a ...

