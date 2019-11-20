Wed, 20 Nov 2019

International

Swedish prosecutor discontinues investigation into Julian Assange

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - After pursuing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for nearly a decade, Sweden on Monday abandoned its investigation of ...

Men caught smuggling 233kgs of Cocaine from Mexico to Australia

SYDNEY, Australia - Federal and state agencies in Australia and overseas have had a major breakthrough in a weeks-long investigation ...

Trump overturns decades-long policy on Israeli settlements

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure by Israel to up-end a decades-long policy of regarding ...

Violence at Hong Kong protests turns ugly

HONG KONG - A number of protesters in Hong Kong have accidently caught fire after throwing petrol bombs and molotov ...

One third of Afghan population facing severe acute food insecurity

Over the last three months (August to October 2019), around one-third of the Afghan population required urgent humanitarian action, according ...

Search for gunman after shooting of ten people in Fresno

FRESNO, California - Fresno remains in shock after being the latest U.S. city to endure a mass shooting.The death toll ...

Business

Stocks in Asia broadly lower, greenback steady

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the skids on Wednesday following the U.S. president's latest change of tune ...

East Asian corporate bonds now total $5.8 trillion

MANILA, Philippines - Emerging East Asia's local currency bond market posted steady growth during the third quarter of this year ...

U.S. president unexpectedly rattles investors over trade negotiations

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. industrial stocks were weaker on Tuesday. Tech shares made modest gains.U.S. President Donald Trump ...

European Union forecasting surplus for next year's budget

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Council and the European Parliament have reached agreement on an EU budget for 2020.The blueprint ...

Japanese share market eases while regional bourses gain

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asia Pacific region on Tuesday were generally stronger, however they took a fall in ...

Reprieve for Chinese telco Huawei, new 90-day waiver

WASHINGTON, DC - Clients and customers of Huawei in the United States have been given another reprieve lasting for ninety ...

