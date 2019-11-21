Thu, 21 Nov 2019

International

Man who hacked official U.S. websites had grudge against police

AKRON, Ohio - For a few days in 2017, visitors to the websites for the city of Akron, Ohio, and ...

Swedish prosecutor discontinues investigation into Julian Assange

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - After pursuing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for nearly a decade, Sweden on Monday abandoned its investigation of ...

Men caught smuggling 233kgs of Cocaine from Mexico to Australia

SYDNEY, Australia - Federal and state agencies in Australia and overseas have had a major breakthrough in a weeks-long investigation ...

Trump overturns decades-long policy on Israeli settlements

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure by Israel to up-end a decades-long policy of regarding ...

Violence at Hong Kong protests turns ugly

HONG KONG - A number of protesters in Hong Kong have accidently caught fire after throwing petrol bombs and molotov ...

One third of Afghan population facing severe acute food insecurity

Over the last three months (August to October 2019), around one-third of the Afghan population required urgent humanitarian action, according ...

Business

Emirates commits to 30 Boeing 787s at Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, UAE - One of the busiest and more travelled airlines in the world has placed an $8.8 billion order ...

U.S. markets decline in line with global slide

NEW YORK, New York - Sellers continued to dominate on Wall Street on Wednesday as prospects for a U.S. trade ...

Chinese rural sector to benefit from ADB and Alibaba tie-up

BEIJING, China - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Alibaba are joining forces to support China's rural vitalization plan.ADB Vice-President ...

Stocks in Asia broadly lower, greenback steady

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the skids on Wednesday following the U.S. president's latest change of tune ...

East Asian corporate bonds now total $5.8 trillion

MANILA, Philippines - Emerging East Asia's local currency bond market posted steady growth during the third quarter of this year ...

U.S. president unexpectedly rattles investors over trade negotiations

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. industrial stocks were weaker on Tuesday. Tech shares made modest gains.U.S. President Donald Trump ...

