Fri, 22 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
United States isolated at meeting of UN Security Council

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. remained isolated in the international community two days after declaring Israeli settlements legal.The ...

Senate rules to apply if impeachment moves to trial

Wednesday's testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland included the allegation that Sondland pushed Ukraine to investigate ...

Man who hacked official U.S. websites had grudge against police

AKRON, Ohio - For a few days in 2017, visitors to the websites for the city of Akron, Ohio, and ...

Swedish prosecutor discontinues investigation into Julian Assange

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - After pursuing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for nearly a decade, Sweden on Monday abandoned its investigation of ...

Men caught smuggling 233kgs of Cocaine from Mexico to Australia

SYDNEY, Australia - Federal and state agencies in Australia and overseas have had a major breakthrough in a weeks-long investigation ...

Trump overturns decades-long policy on Israeli settlements

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure by Israel to up-end a decades-long policy of regarding ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets open flood-gates to sellers

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia spent Thursday selling off with major exchanges closing with solid losses.In Japan, the ...

Honey Science Corp to be bought by PayPal

SAN JOSE, California - PayPal Holdings says it has agreed to acquire Honey Science Corporation, a rapidly-growing technology platform for ...

Emirates commits to 30 Boeing 787s at Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, UAE - One of the busiest and more travelled airlines in the world has placed an $8.8 billion order ...

U.S. markets decline in line with global slide

NEW YORK, New York - Sellers continued to dominate on Wall Street on Wednesday as prospects for a U.S. trade ...

Chinese rural sector to benefit from ADB and Alibaba tie-up

BEIJING, China - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Alibaba are joining forces to support China's rural vitalization plan.ADB Vice-President ...

Stocks in Asia broadly lower, greenback steady

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the skids on Wednesday following the U.S. president's latest change of tune ...

Movie Review

Wonder Woman