Kia Seltos X-Line Urban Concept

After getting launched major automotive markets like South Korea and India, Kia Seltos was launched in the US today. At the 2019 LA Auto Show, 2020 Kia Seltos made its global debut. Compared to the Seltos in sale in India, this one is similar in design.

In addition to launching the Seltos mid-sized SUV, Kia also showcased two exciting concepts based on the Seltos. These are 2020 Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept and 2020 Kia Seltos X-Line Urban Concept. These two concepts of Seltos showcase the capabilities of the SUV as a customization project. They also show that the Seltos, if needs be, can be converted into a thorough off-roader.

Speaking about the Urban Concept, it is fitted with 17 inch wheels which are finished in gold colour. Ground clearance has been raised, thanks to new suspension setup, giving 2 inch lift. Along with AWD drive system, it also gets center differential lock. The Trail Attack concept is more off-road worthy than the Urban concept, as the name suggests. It also gets more or less the similar setup, with additional off-road accessories.

Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept

Speaking about the regular Kia Seltos, it will go on sale from early next year. Prices are going to start from under $22,000 (Rs 15.8 lakhs, approx). Here in India, prices of Seltos start from Rs 10 lakhs.

Kia Seltos in America also gets additional safety feature, like the Drive Wise package. This package comes with features like lane assist, driver attention assist, emergency braking, rear occupant alert system, adaptive cruise control, safe assist exit, highway follow assist, auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot collision warning, blind spot monitoring, etc.

Engine options and variants on offer are not same as the one's in India. In the US, Kia Seltos is offered in 5 trims of LX, EX, S 2.0L, S 1.6T, and SX. Unlike India, Seltos in the US will also be offered in All Wheel Drive system along with Front Wheel Drive System. Two engine options are on offer - 2.0 liter naturally aspirated mill delivering 146 PS and 179 Nm, while the second options is a 1.6 liter turbocharged mill, rated to deliver 175 hp and 265 Nm. Both are petrol motors, diesel is not on offer.

The 2.0 liter unit will power the entry variants, while the 1.6 liter unit will power the top variants. Both engine options will come with FWD as well as AWD option. Transmission option on the 2.0 liter mill is CVT unit, while on the 1.6 liter turbo is a 7 speed DCT unit.

In India, Kia Seltos gets 2 petrol and 1diesel engine option - each of which are BS6 compliant. The 1.5 liter petrol engine offers 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter VGT diesel engine delivers 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque while the 1.4 liter turbo GDI engine makes 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual gearbox as standard. All engines also get automatic transmission option.

