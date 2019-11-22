Fri, 22 Nov 2019

Fair in Statesville

International

Prince Andrew left with no role in Palace

LONDON, UK - Britain's Prince Andrew has announced he will quit carrying out royal duties following the controversy over his ...

U.S. and international investors dump stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets continued their retreat on Thursday. There was little enthusiasm for discussion on ...

United States isolated at meeting of UN Security Council

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. remained isolated in the international community two days after declaring Israeli settlements legal.The ...

Senate rules to apply if impeachment moves to trial

Wednesday's testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland included the allegation that Sondland pushed Ukraine to investigate ...

Man who hacked official U.S. websites had grudge against police

AKRON, Ohio - For a few days in 2017, visitors to the websites for the city of Akron, Ohio, and ...

Swedish prosecutor discontinues investigation into Julian Assange

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - After pursuing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for nearly a decade, Sweden on Monday abandoned its investigation of ...

Asian stock markets make partial recovery

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded on Friday, although in China trading was cautious.The Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei ...

1,500 people attend EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards night in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Devenish CEO Richard Kennedy has taken out the overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award for 2019.The ...

Chao approves co-operation agreement between four global airlines

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao has given final approval to joint venture involving Delta Air Lines, ...

Asian stock markets open flood-gates to sellers

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia spent Thursday selling off with major exchanges closing with solid losses.In Japan, the ...

Honey Science Corp to be bought by PayPal

SAN JOSE, California - PayPal Holdings says it has agreed to acquire Honey Science Corporation, a rapidly-growing technology platform for ...

Winter Light (Nattvardsgsterna)