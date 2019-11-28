SEOUL - North Korea has conducted another apparent missile test, just weeks ahead of its end-of-year deadline for nuclear talks.

South Korea's military said the North launched two projectiles from South Hamkyong Province toward the sea off its east coast at 5 p.m. local time. The statement did not say how far the weapons flew or what type of weapons they were.

Japanese officials say North Korea appears to have launched a missile and that does not appear to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It is North Korea's first launch in nearly a month and its 13th round of weapons tests since early May.

The test comes as North Korea intensifies pressure ahead of its end-of-year deadline for the United States to make more concessions in stalled nuclear talks.

North Korea last month walked out of working level nuclear talks with the United States, blaming Washington for the breakdown. Pyongyang has since warned it could restart nuclear or longer range missile tests.

Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an artillery firing drill near the disputed inter-Korean sea border off the western coast.