Thu, 28 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
44
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Erdogan calls for international solidarity day against Islamophobia

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling on the UN and the international community to mark an ...

Impeachment and climate change skepticism - the parallels

While watching the House impeachment hearings, I realized my two decades of research into why people ignore, reject or deny ...

Senior UN officals underscore commitment to two-state solution

The United Nations has underlined what is describes as its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people in their ongoing struggle ...

Albanians counting cost of devastating earthquake

TIRANA, Albania - A 6.4 magnitude eathquake has struck the Republic of Albania, in southeast Europe.At least twenty-six people are ...

Mo Robinson pleads guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration

LONDON, UK - Maurice Robinson, the lorry driver from Craigavon, Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, has pleaded guilty in a ...

DPWH sets up motorists assistance teams for 30th SEA Games

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur, Nov. 27 (PIA) - The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-1st District Engineering Office has ...

Business

Section
Third day of record-breaking gains for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - All the major indices in the U.S. put in record-breaking performances for the third day ...

Modest economic growth in United States, U.S. Federal Reserve reports

WASHINGTON, DC - Economic activity in the United States expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of ...

China wins $200 mllion funding from Asian Development Bank

BEIJING, China - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to pilot an integrated approach to ...

Asian Development Bank raises $28.6 million with Georgian bond issue

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised 85.05 million lari ($28.6 million) from its first Georgian lari-denominated ...

Nasdaq and Standard and Poor's 500 hit new record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied across the board on Monday on renewed hopes for a trade truce ...

Business leader to tout Bathurst in speech to National Press Club

CANBERRA, Australia - Business should invest in jobs in regional areas like Bathurst, not Bangalore in India, the National Press ...

Movie Review

War and Peace (Vojna i mir)