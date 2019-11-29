Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Three men who planned bombing of Melbourne, Australia sentenced

MELBOURNE, Victoria - Three men who plotted to use improvised bombs and machetes to behead people, in a terrorist attack ...

Israel and Bolivia back on talking terms after 10-year hiatus

LA PAZ, Bolivia - The replacement of anti-Israel Bolivian President Evo Morales by a U.S.-friendly interim government has led to ...

China furious after Trump signs bill backing Hong Kong protestors

Beijing [China], Nov 29 (ANI): An infuriated China on Thursday warned of "firm countermeasures" against the US a day after ...

3 years on since Victorian Police took centre-stage in Rome

In October 2016 Detectives Chris Reed and Paul Sheridan from Melbourne, Australia interviewed Cardinal George Pell at the Hilton hotel ...

Global education rankings may overlook poor graduation rates

One standardized assessment tool has become the key benchmark for national governments to judge their schools' successes. But the academic ...

Erdogan calls for international solidarity day against Islamophobia

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling on the UN and the international community to mark an ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia fall without U.S. direction

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were weaker across the board on Friday.With the U.S., out of action for the ...

Michelin star chef Gary Rhodes dies, aged 59

DUBAI, UAE - The global food and restaurant industry is in shock over the death of celebrity chef Gary Rhodes ...

Third day of record-breaking gains for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - All the major indices in the U.S. put in record-breaking performances for the third day ...

Modest economic growth in United States, U.S. Federal Reserve reports

WASHINGTON, DC - Economic activity in the United States expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of ...

China wins $200 mllion funding from Asian Development Bank

BEIJING, China - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to pilot an integrated approach to ...

Asian Development Bank raises $28.6 million with Georgian bond issue

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised 85.05 million lari ($28.6 million) from its first Georgian lari-denominated ...

Movie Review

Kameradschaft