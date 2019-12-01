Sun, 01 Dec 2019

International

Suspect in London Bridge attack was released from prison under license

LONDON, UK - As Britain and the world were coming to grips with the brazen attack near London Bridge on ...

Peaceful protesters in Iraq mowed down government forces

A range of different security forces descended on protesters in the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah overnight, killing at least 29 ...

Head coach full of praise for Arsenal, despite sacking

LONDON, UK - Soon after the Arsenal Football Club fired its head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team on ...

Trump helps serve Thanksgiving turkey to troops at Afghan air base

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan - U.S. President Donald Trump has spent Thanksgiving at a military base in Afghanistan.The president, who ...

Three men who planned bombing of Melbourne, Australia sentenced

MELBOURNE, Victoria - Three men who plotted to use improvised bombs and machetes to behead people, in a terrorist attack ...

Israel and Bolivia back on talking terms after 10-year hiatus

LA PAZ, Bolivia - The replacement of anti-Israel Bolivian President Evo Morales by a U.S.-friendly interim government has led to ...

Business

SEC shutters Florida group that defrauded Seniors of $4.9 million

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has shut down a South Florida-based investment scheme that defrauded over 100 retail investors, ...

Uzbek government to subsidise home loans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $200 million in loans to the government of Uzbekistan to ...

Stocks in Asia fall without U.S. direction

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were weaker across the board on Friday.With the U.S., out of action for the ...

Michelin star chef Gary Rhodes dies, aged 59

DUBAI, UAE - The global food and restaurant industry is in shock over the death of celebrity chef Gary Rhodes ...

Third day of record-breaking gains for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - All the major indices in the U.S. put in record-breaking performances for the third day ...

Modest economic growth in United States, U.S. Federal Reserve reports

WASHINGTON, DC - Economic activity in the United States expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of ...

Movie Review

Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th 1