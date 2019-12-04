Wed, 04 Dec 2019

International

White House rules out involvement in impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON, DC- The hearing by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is now at a crucial point with the ...

China sanctions human rights groups defending protesters

HONG KONG - China has banned U.S. warships and military aircraft from making stops in Hong Kong after Washington passed ...

Workers helping to combat Ebola gunned down by militants

Deadly night-time attacks by armed groups have once again claimed the lives of frontline healthworkers helping to confront the deadly ...

Former Irish Soldier Who Joined IS Arrested in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Irish citizen, who converted to Islam, traveled to Syria to join Islamic State and ended up ...

19 Killed as Bus Plunges Onto Frozen River in Siberia

MOSCOW - A passenger bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in Siberia on Sunday, killing 19 of ...

Four arrested over brutal rape of girl, 16

COIMBATORE, Tamil Nadu, India - India is again being subjected to unwanted publicity over a gang-rape.The crime is becoming so ...

Business

Australian stocks have biggest one-day fall in 4 months

SYDNEY, Australia - The Australian All Ordinaries tumbled on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia left official interest rates ...

Remote areas in Pacific to be opened up to Internet access

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $50 million agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites International Limited ...

Wall Street loses ground on concerns about economy

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. investors and traders dumped stocks on Monday, the start of a new and final ...

Board of Asian Development Bank elects new president

MANILA, Philippines - Masatsugu Asakawa has been unanimously elected President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) by its Board of ...

Growth in Chinese factory orders lifts Asian stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Growth in factory orders in China and a rise the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in ...

Chinese exports remain under pressure, but factory activity improves

BEIJING, China - Factory orders in China accelerated in November resulting in growth for the first time in 7 months.They ...

Movie Review

A Cure for Wellness