Seoul [South Korea], Dec 3 (ANI): South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead at his home on Tuesday at the age of 27, the latest in the string of deaths to rock the highly competitive Korean entertainment industry in the past two months.

Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of death. No further details have been disclosed so far, South China Morning Post reported.

Cha made his screen acting debut in 2017 in the short film 'You, Deep Inside of Me' and is best known for the Korean drama 'Love With Flaws'.

The incident comes days after Goo Hara, a South Korean singer and former band member of the country's top K-Pop group Kara, was found dead at her home in Seoul. Another K-pop star Sulli had committed suicide in October this year at the age of 25. (ANI)