Wed, 04 Dec 2019

International

Section
U.S. running out of time to mee its obligations, says North Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea - The dialogue on denuclearisation promoted by the United States is nothing but a "foolish trick" used ...

Love it or hate it, Tesla's Cybertruck is revolutionary

With a collective gasp and puzzled looks, the world was recently introduced to Tesla's newest vehicle. The so-called Cybertruck is ...

White House rules out involvement in impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON, DC- The hearing by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is now at a crucial point with the ...

China sanctions human rights groups defending protesters

HONG KONG - China has banned U.S. warships and military aircraft from making stops in Hong Kong after Washington passed ...

Workers helping to combat Ebola gunned down by militants

Deadly night-time attacks by armed groups have once again claimed the lives of frontline healthworkers helping to confront the deadly ...

Former Irish Soldier Who Joined IS Arrested in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Irish citizen, who converted to Islam, traveled to Syria to join Islamic State and ended up ...

Business

Section
Google CEO promoted to head of Alphabet

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California - Tech giant Google on Tuesday appointed Indian-origin Sundar Pichai as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ...

Wall Street tumbles, U.S. dollar plummets on Trump comments

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal ...

Australian stocks have biggest one-day fall in 4 months

SYDNEY, Australia - The Australian All Ordinaries tumbled on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia left official interest rates ...

Remote areas in Pacific to be opened up to Internet access

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $50 million agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites International Limited ...

Wall Street loses ground on concerns about economy

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. investors and traders dumped stocks on Monday, the start of a new and final ...

Movie Review

