Mon, 09 Dec 2019

International

Scores perish in factory blaze in Indian capital

DELHI, India - Dozens of people have died in a fire in a large factory in Delhi.Fire engines streamed through ...

UK and U.S. officials charge two Russian nationals after hacking spree

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice last week joined with the U.S. Department of State and the United ...

A Critique of Ferguson and Maxwell

I have already written a short critique of the majority ruling, and here I wish to expand some of its ...

Second shooting at U.S. Navy base this week leaves four dead

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saudi air force pilot in the United States ...

China to restrict U.S. diplomats

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - China Friday said it had taken 'reciprocal' measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have ...

4 men accused of murder and rape of woman in india killed by police

HYDERABAD, India - Four men accused of the rape and murder of a 27-year old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, India ...

Business

Best jobs data in 10 months sparks rally on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - A robust jobs market in the U.S. may help the country avoid a recession. Figures ...

Stocks in Asia rise across board, dollar steadies

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia made a welcome return to the black on Friday, to close out what has ...

Loan to improve air quality in BeijingTianjinHebei region of China

BEIJING, China - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million results-based lending program with private sector involvement ...

Looming new tariffs keep lid on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets made minor gains on Thursday as speculation over the outcome of trade ...

China-US trade drops by 15.2 pc in 11 months of this year

Beijing [China], Dec 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The bilateral trade between China and the United States decreased by 15.2 per cent in ...

Movie Review

Two Evil Eyes (Due occhi diabolici)