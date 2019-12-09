Mon, 09 Dec 2019

International

Mounting alarm over treatment of protesters in Iran

GENEVA, Switzerland - In the wake of recent protests in Iran, the top United Nations human rights official expressed alarm ...

Scores perish in factory blaze in Indian capital

DELHI, India - Dozens of people have died in a fire in a large factory in Delhi.Fire engines streamed through ...

UK and U.S. officials charge two Russian nationals after hacking spree

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice last week joined with the U.S. Department of State and the United ...

A Critique of Ferguson and Maxwell

I have already written a short critique of the majority ruling, and here I wish to expand some of its ...

Second shooting at U.S. Navy base this week leaves four dead

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saudi air force pilot in the United States ...

China to restrict U.S. diplomats

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - China Friday said it had taken 'reciprocal' measures against US diplomats in the country, who will have ...

Business

Sterling rises to 7-month high, stocks climb in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks across Asia rose on Monday in a positive start to the week.Gains however were modest.The British ...

Inequality threatening human development, warns new global UN report

New York [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): Despite global progress in tackling poverty, hunger and disease, a new generation of inequalities ...

DTI launches marketing app for MSMEs

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Dec. 9 (PIA) -- An online marketing application "Pasalubong Exchange" was launched by the Department of Trade ...

China-US trade drops by 15.2 pc in 11 months of this year

Beijing [China], Dec 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The bilateral trade between China and the United States decreased by 15.2 per cent in ...

Our focus is back on team, says Faf du Plessis

London [UK], Dec 8 (ANI): South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis has said that his focus is back on ...

