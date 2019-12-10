Tue, 10 Dec 2019

Mounting alarm over treatment of protesters in Iran

GENEVA, Switzerland - In the wake of recent protests in Iran, the top United Nations human rights official expressed alarm ...

Scores perish in factory blaze in Indian capital

DELHI, India - Dozens of people have died in a fire in a large factory in Delhi.Fire engines streamed through ...

UK and U.S. officials charge two Russian nationals after hacking spree

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice last week joined with the U.S. Department of State and the United ...

A Critique of Ferguson and Maxwell

I have already written a short critique of the majority ruling, and here I wish to expand some of its ...

Second shooting at U.S. Navy base this week leaves four dead

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saudi air force pilot in the United States ...

Dion Myers to lead Zimbabwe U19 World Cup squad

Harare [Zimbabwe], Dec 9 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World ...

Sterling rises to 7-month high, stocks climb in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks across Asia rose on Monday in a positive start to the week.Gains however were modest.The British ...

10 unwritten rules of being Russian

Want to pass off as an undercover Russian? Or better understand why we are born the way we are? Here's ...

Armenia drafts big, revolutionary budget

Armenia's government has proposed a budget with significantly higher revenues and expenses than in previous years.The 2020 draft budget projects ...

UPDATE: Five dead, many injured after New Zealand volcano eruption

Five people were killed, 18 were injured and several more were left stranded after an island volcano popular with tourists ...

Private investments key driver for growth: CEC Subramanian

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The government has a well-thought-out agenda for reforms to beat current slowdown in the ...

Equity parameters close with marginal gains, IT stocks under pressure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended on Monday with marginal gains after a volatile session on ...

