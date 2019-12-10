Tue, 10 Dec 2019

News RELEASES

International

Mounting alarm over treatment of protesters in Iran

GENEVA, Switzerland - In the wake of recent protests in Iran, the top United Nations human rights official expressed alarm ...

Scores perish in factory blaze in Indian capital

DELHI, India - Dozens of people have died in a fire in a large factory in Delhi.Fire engines streamed through ...

UK and U.S. officials charge two Russian nationals after hacking spree

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice last week joined with the U.S. Department of State and the United ...

A Critique of Ferguson and Maxwell

I have already written a short critique of the majority ruling, and here I wish to expand some of its ...

Second shooting at U.S. Navy base this week leaves four dead

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saudi air force pilot in the United States ...

The $120,000 banana: how to have your art and eat it

For his latest work at the international Art Basel fair, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan bought a banana, duct-taped it to ...

Business

Sterling rises to 7-month high, stocks climb in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks across Asia rose on Monday in a positive start to the week.Gains however were modest.The British ...

Former US Fed Reserve chairman Paul Volcker dies at 92

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): Paul Volcker, who served as the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve under ...

Alexander Forbes: We have turned a corner

SA's largest pension funds administrator, Alexander Forbes, says it has arrested the exodus of executives and profit declines in its ...

SAA may only be offered 5% of money owed by Zim

South African Airways, the national airline that's entered business rescue, may only be offered 5% of the $60m (R874m) that ...

Corruption trial of Angolan ex-president's son begins

The son of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos appeared in court on Monday, at the start of his ...

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker Dies at Age 92

Paul Volcker, the former Federal Reserve chairman who in the early 1980s raised interest rates to historic highs and triggered ...

Movie Review

Toni Erdmann