TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran booked a place at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships final match on Monday.

The Iranian team defeated Japan 3-1 on Monday at the Chiba Port Arena.

Team Melli had already defeated Japan 10-6 in the competition.

China also advanced to the final after beating South Korea 9-1.

Iran will meet China on Tuesday and will qualify for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo if wins the tournament.

In the men's event seven teams will be in action until December 10.