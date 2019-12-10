Tue, 10 Dec 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
41
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Mounting alarm over treatment of protesters in Iran

GENEVA, Switzerland - In the wake of recent protests in Iran, the top United Nations human rights official expressed alarm ...

Scores perish in factory blaze in Indian capital

DELHI, India - Dozens of people have died in a fire in a large factory in Delhi.Fire engines streamed through ...

UK and U.S. officials charge two Russian nationals after hacking spree

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice last week joined with the U.S. Department of State and the United ...

A Critique of Ferguson and Maxwell

I have already written a short critique of the majority ruling, and here I wish to expand some of its ...

Second shooting at U.S. Navy base this week leaves four dead

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. investigators are trying to determine what caused a Saudi air force pilot in the United States ...

Africa's Nobel Prize winners: A list

Ethiopian Prime Minister on Tuesday will receive the 2019 Nobel Prize for Peace for his "decisive initiative to resolve the ...

Business

Section
Sterling rises to 7-month high, stocks climb in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks across Asia rose on Monday in a positive start to the week.Gains however were modest.The British ...

Amazon Blames Trump For Loss of Pentagon Contract

Amazon accused U.S. President Donald Trump of using "improper pressure" and bias that harmed its chances of winning a lucrative ...

Amazon Says Trump's 'Improper Pressure' Doomed Pentagon Bid

Amazon accused U.S. President Donald Trump of using "improper pressure" and bias that harmed its chances of winning a lucrative ...

Trump, Dems in Tentative Deal on North American Trade Pact

WASHINGTON - House Democrats have reached a tentative agreement with labor leaders and the White House over a rewrite of ...

China's New Coal Plants Raise Climate Threat

Economic and political pressures are pushing China to build more unnecessary coal-fired power plants, putting global climate change targets at ...

Former US Fed Reserve chairman Paul Volcker dies at 92

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): Paul Volcker, who served as the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve under ...

Movie Review

Toni Erdmann