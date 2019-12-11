Wed, 11 Dec 2019

Democrats formally charge Trump with abuse of office

WASHINGTON - Leading House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of ...

Intensive search underway for Chilean Air Force Hercules 130

SANTIAGO, Chile - There has been no sign of the Chilean Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft which went missing on ...

Rory McIlroy to join Tiger Woods in giving Saudi Arabia a miss

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Rory McIlroy is the latest top golfer to give Saudi Arabia a wide berth, despite being ...

FBI investigation into Trump campaign was intrusive, says Barr

WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI had little evidence to launch the investigation into the Trump presidential campaign, according to U.S. ...

Mounting alarm over treatment of protesters in Iran

GENEVA, Switzerland - In the wake of recent protests in Iran, the top United Nations human rights official expressed alarm ...

Scores perish in factory blaze in Indian capital

DELHI, India - Dozens of people have died in a fire in a large factory in Delhi.Fire engines streamed through ...

Wall Street slightly weaker Tuesday

NEW YORK, New York - The looming U.S. tariffs proposed to be implemented on Sunday continued to keep buyers at ...

Newspaper Criticizes Film's Take on Olympic Bombing Coverage

ATLANTA - After a bomb exploded in a downtown Atlanta park midway through the 1996 Olympics, a security guard initially ...

Pelosi Announces Support for New North American Trade Deal

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed a modified North American trade pact Tuesday, declaring it is a significant improvement over ...

Bolsonaro invites Senegalese president to visit Brazil in 2020

Amid the increasing growth in African countries, as gauged by GDP indicators worldwide, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invited the president ...

India reduced emission intensity of GDP by 21 pc: Prakash Javadekar

Madrid [Spain], Dec 10 (ANI): India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP (emissions per unit of GDP) by ...

Nampak appoints Erik Smuts as new CEO

Nampak [JSE:NPK] has announced the appointment of Erik Smuts as its new chief executive officer to replace Andre de Ruyter, ...

