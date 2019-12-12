Thu, 12 Dec 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
43
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Democrats formally charge Trump with abuse of office

WASHINGTON - Leading House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of ...

Intensive search underway for Chilean Air Force Hercules 130

SANTIAGO, Chile - There has been no sign of the Chilean Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft which went missing on ...

Rory McIlroy to join Tiger Woods in giving Saudi Arabia a miss

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Rory McIlroy is the latest top golfer to give Saudi Arabia a wide berth, despite being ...

FBI investigation into Trump campaign was intrusive, says Barr

WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI had little evidence to launch the investigation into the Trump presidential campaign, according to U.S. ...

Mounting alarm over treatment of protesters in Iran

GENEVA, Switzerland - In the wake of recent protests in Iran, the top United Nations human rights official expressed alarm ...

Brazil eyes cooperation with Bahrain in various fields

"The Kingdom of Bahrain has aspirations to establish strategic relations with Brazil," Charge d'Affaires Bader Abbas Al-Hulaibi said in a ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets broadly hgiher, the Nikkei 225 however dips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mainly higher in Asia on Wednesday, although in Japan they dipped marginally.China's Shanghai Composite gained ...

Inside the boxful of Georgians dreams

Once upon a time, the richest man in Georgia collected people's dreams.At a May 2012 campaign rally of the then-opposition ...

Mexico transformed? Challenges, changes after a year of leftist government

A year ago, the first leftist president in Mexico's modern history took office.The victory of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, commonly ...

Private sector in the NHS - growing but unlikely to take over

The Labour Party has tried throughout the general election campaign to steer attention towards the NHS. Polls show that Labour ...

USMCA: The 3 most important changes in the new NAFTA and why they matter

President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders agreed on a deal to pass a new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico ...

JSE firmer as inflation slows for a consecutive month

The local bourse edged higher on Wednesday on the back of modest gains across all the major indices.There was positive ...

Movie Review

To Sleep With Anger