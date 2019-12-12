Thu, 12 Dec 2019

International

Britain braces for third election in 4 years

LONDON, UK - With a day to go before Britons head to the polls to vote in their third general ...

Peace, justice and good will an elusive dream for Palestinians

Peace, Good Will and Joy on Earth at Christmas! But what does that mean for Palestine and Palestinians? Every year, ...

Democrats formally charge Trump with abuse of office

WASHINGTON - Leading House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of ...

Intensive search underway for Chilean Air Force Hercules 130

SANTIAGO, Chile - There has been no sign of the Chilean Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft which went missing on ...

Rory McIlroy to join Tiger Woods in giving Saudi Arabia a miss

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Rory McIlroy is the latest top golfer to give Saudi Arabia a wide berth, despite being ...

FBI investigation into Trump campaign was intrusive, says Barr

WASHINGTON, DC - The FBI had little evidence to launch the investigation into the Trump presidential campaign, according to U.S. ...

Business

Dollar shatters while Wall Street edges higher after Fed decision

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock indices closed modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve at it's ...

Taste share price falls on poor earnings forecast

Taste Holdings' share price fell on Wednesday after it announced it expects to make losses for the half-year ended August ...

On brink of 'man-made' starvation, Zimbabweans struggling to cope

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe - Every morning, just before the daily power cut kicks in, Juliet Gumbo enters her kitchen to start ...

Inside the boxful of Georgians dreams

Once upon a time, the richest man in Georgia collected people's dreams.At a May 2012 campaign rally of the then-opposition ...

Mexico transformed? Challenges, changes after a year of leftist government

A year ago, the first leftist president in Mexico's modern history took office.The victory of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, commonly ...

Private sector in the NHS - growing but unlikely to take over

The Labour Party has tried throughout the general election campaign to steer attention towards the NHS. Polls show that Labour ...

Movie Review

To Sleep With Anger