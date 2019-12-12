Thu, 12 Dec 2019

News RELEASES

International

2 Australian boys die in hospital after volcano disaster

SYDNEY, Australia - Two Australian schoolboys severely injured in the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand on Monday have ...

Trump orders Jewish people to have ethnic categorization

WASHINGTON, DC - An executive order issued by President Donald Trump interpreting members of the Jewish religion as part of ...

Britain braces for third election in 4 years

LONDON, UK - With a day to go before Britons head to the polls to vote in their third general ...

Peace, justice and good will an elusive dream for Palestinians

Peace, Good Will and Joy on Earth at Christmas! But what does that mean for Palestine and Palestinians? Every year, ...

Democrats formally charge Trump with abuse of office

WASHINGTON - Leading House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of ...

Intensive search underway for Chilean Air Force Hercules 130

SANTIAGO, Chile - There has been no sign of the Chilean Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft which went missing on ...

Business

Dollar shatters while Wall Street edges higher after Fed decision

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock indices closed modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve at it's ...

Equity indices tick up on global cues, metal and pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Thursday with metal and pharma ...

Not worried over slow GDP growth: Pranab Mukherjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that he is not worried over ...

Taste share price falls on poor earnings forecast

Taste Holdings' share price fell on Wednesday after it announced it expects to make losses for the half-year ended August ...

On brink of 'man-made' starvation, Zimbabweans struggling to cope

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe - Every morning, just before the daily power cut kicks in, Juliet Gumbo enters her kitchen to start ...

Inside the boxful of Georgians dreams

Once upon a time, the richest man in Georgia collected people's dreams.At a May 2012 campaign rally of the then-opposition ...

