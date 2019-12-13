Fri, 13 Dec 2019

International

Johnson party looks set for overwhelming victory in UK elections

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will win an overwhelming victory in Britain's election with a majority of ...

Holy Sites to be off-limits for Gazan Christians this Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian territories - Israel announced Thursday that Christians in the Gaza Strip will be barred from visiting Holy cities ...

Scores of soldiers dead after attack on army base camp in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger - At least 71 soldiers were killed and twelve others sustained injuries in a deadly terror attack that ...

Iraqi government needs to start protecting its citizens

BAGHDAD, Iraq - As protests in Iraq enter their third month, the numbers of arrests, abductions, and killings of protesters ...

2 Australian boys die in hospital after volcano disaster

SYDNEY, Australia - Two Australian schoolboys severely injured in the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand on Monday have ...

Trump orders Jewish people to have ethnic categorization

WASHINGTON, DC - An executive order issued by President Donald Trump interpreting members of the Jewish religion as part of ...

Business

Wall Street celebrates as indices hit new all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as reports circulated that the U.S. and China ...

Mkhwebane: Lowlight of the year was ConCourt personal costs order

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has reflected on the work her office has done this past year, saying it received positive ...

European Central Bank Chief Sees Slowdown Bottoming Out

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Central banks in the United States and Europe say they've done their part to help the economy ...

Brazil's benchmark interest down to 4.5% a year

For the fourth consecutive time, the Brazilian Central Bank lowered the economy's benchmark interest rate. Its committee unanimously decided to ...

Sensex, Nifty close on positive note led by metals and banks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices mirrored global sentiment and extended gains after making a positive start ...

Inventor of Bar Code Dies at 94

George Laurer, who invented the universal product code, has died at his home in North Carolina. He was 94.The UPC ...

Movie Review

My Little Pony: The Movie