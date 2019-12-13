Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will win an overwhelming victory in Britain's election with a majority of ...
BETHLEHEM, Palestinian territories - Israel announced Thursday that Christians in the Gaza Strip will be barred from visiting Holy cities ...
NIAMEY, Niger - At least 71 soldiers were killed and twelve others sustained injuries in a deadly terror attack that ...
BAGHDAD, Iraq - As protests in Iraq enter their third month, the numbers of arrests, abductions, and killings of protesters ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Two Australian schoolboys severely injured in the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand on Monday have ...
WASHINGTON, DC - An executive order issued by President Donald Trump interpreting members of the Jewish religion as part of ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as reports circulated that the U.S. and China ...
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has reflected on the work her office has done this past year, saying it received positive ...
FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Central banks in the United States and Europe say they've done their part to help the economy ...
For the fourth consecutive time, the Brazilian Central Bank lowered the economy's benchmark interest rate. Its committee unanimously decided to ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices mirrored global sentiment and extended gains after making a positive start ...
George Laurer, who invented the universal product code, has died at his home in North Carolina. He was 94.The UPC ...