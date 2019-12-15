Sun, 15 Dec 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
36
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
New Alan Dershowizt book takes aim at Epstein accuser

On December 30, 2015, in a court in Florida, Alan Dershowitz, was accused of having had sex on seven occasions ...

Trump wins reprieve on having to release tax returns

WASHINGTON, DC - In a big development, the United States' Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear appeals from President ...

Six of 8 bodies extracted after White Island volcano eruption

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - New Zealand Defence Force and police officers successfully recovered six bodies from Whakaari/White Island on Friday, ...

Johnson party looks set for overwhelming victory in UK elections

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will win an overwhelming victory in Britain's election with a majority of ...

Holy Sites to be off-limits for Gazan Christians this Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian territories - Israel announced Thursday that Christians in the Gaza Strip will be barred from visiting Holy cities ...

Scores of soldiers dead after attack on army base camp in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger - At least 71 soldiers were killed and twelve others sustained injuries in a deadly terror attack that ...

Business

Section
$200m funding to benefit public works and highways in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to help the Philippine government prepare ...

Airbus to supply Ireland with two C 295s for maritime surveillance

DUBLIN, Ireland - The government of Ireland has awarded a contract for the provision of two new Maritime Patrol Aircraft ...

Confirmation of trade pact drives Wall Street higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose again Friday after momentous gains a day earlier. Gains on Friday however ...

Lift for maritime sector in Kenya and Djibouti after fall in piracy

The upsurge of Somali piracy after 2005 led to significant international activity in the Horn of Africa. Naval missions, training ...

China Suspends Planned Tariffs Scheduled for Dec. 15 on Some US Goods

SHANGHAI, CHINA - China has suspended additional tariffs on some U.S. goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec. ...

With USMCA Moving Forward, American Farmers Seek More Trade Deals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Since the Trump administration began reshaping trade policy in early 2018, U.S. farmers have endured fluctuating prices ...

Movie Review

The Last Command
Last Command