Namibia Rhino Poaching Drops in 2019, After Sharp Rise Last Year

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA - Rhino poaching in Namibia dropped to 41 individuals killed in all of 2019 so far, compared with ...

Despite faults, Trump maintains 80% popularity among Republicans

Donald Trump is no Richard Nixon.Nixon was a bully, a cynic and a crook who did all kinds of damage ...

Man in LA area swindled seniors out of their homes

LOS ANGELES, California - Michael Henschel offered to help financially struggling individuals save their homes.Instead, he stole their American dream.Henschel, ...

Are Israel's Militant Tendency Conspiring against the Left?

Last Easter an antisemitism crisis erupted in the UK setting the Jewish Community against the Labour Party, or more precisely ...

New Alan Dershowizt book takes aim at Epstein accuser

On December 30, 2015, in a court in Florida, Alan Dershowitz, was accused of having had sex on seven occasions ...

Trump wins reprieve on having to release tax returns

WASHINGTON, DC - In a big development, the United States' Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear appeals from President ...

Moscow to be home to largest theme park in Europe

MOSCOW, Russia - A new theme park, set to become the largest in Europe, will open in Moscow in the ...

Samsung corrects sales figures for newly-launched fold smartphone

SEOUL, South Korea - Samsung Electronics has denied media reports that it has sold a million Galaxy Fold smartphones in ...

$200m funding to benefit public works and highways in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to help the Philippine government prepare ...

Airbus to supply Ireland with two C 295s for maritime surveillance

DUBLIN, Ireland - The government of Ireland has awarded a contract for the provision of two new Maritime Patrol Aircraft ...

Surplus before spending. Frydenberg's risky MYEFO strategy

Today's mid-year economic and fiscal outlook (MYEFO) continues to promise a small budget surplus in 2019-20 and each of the ...

5 things MYEFO tells us about the economy and the nation's finances

As we come to the end of 2019, you'd be forgiven for being confused about the health of the economy.Treasurer ...

Darkman