Wed, 18 Dec 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Musharraf gets death sentence for 'high treason'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf who was lauded by world leaders including former U.S. President George W. ...

Afghanistan described as most lethal warzone in world

An average of nine children have been killed or maimed every day in Afghanistan so far this year, according to ...

Ireland digs deep to help poor people

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has committed almost €102 million to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's ...

Five arrested after shock lynching of teenage boy in Iraq capital

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Five people have been arrested over the lynching of a 16-year old boy by a mob in ...

Remains of fifty people unearthed on farm in Mexican state of Jalisco

MEXICO CITY - Human remains discovered last month at a farm outside the city of Guadalajara have been confirmed as ...

Several U.S. military vehicles arrive in Syrian governorate

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several U.S. military vehicles entered Syria's Al-Hasakah Governorate on Sunday, December 15 after crossing into the Levantine country ...

Business

Section
Grounding of 737 MAX takes toll on production orders

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing is to suspend production of its 737 planes as of next month. The announcement came Monday ...

Regulations to restrict housing discrimination proposed for New York

NEW YORK, New York - New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced new regulations for real estate professionals ...

Sterling wilts, stocks generally advance in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were generalyl sytronger on Tuesday, after record-breaking gains on Wall Street overnight.Suspension ...

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company boosts Adani

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India - Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India, has received ...

Moscow to be home to largest theme park in Europe

MOSCOW, Russia - A new theme park, set to become the largest in Europe, will open in Moscow in the ...

Samsung corrects sales figures for newly-launched fold smartphone

SEOUL, South Korea - Samsung Electronics has denied media reports that it has sold a million Galaxy Fold smartphones in ...

Movie Review

Venom (2018)