Seoul [South Korea], Dec 17 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with the South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and other officials here.

"As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political and economic situation in our respective countries," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader's visit to Seoul comes at a time when his party is protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 with party leader Priyanka Gandhi sitting on a symbolic protest over the issue on Monday and party president Sonia Gandhi meeting the President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi, earlier today.

The new Citizenship Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Earlier, Rahul had said that the "best weapon against CAB and NRC is a peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha""The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC," tweeted Gandhi. (ANI)