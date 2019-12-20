Fri, 20 Dec 2019

International

Section
U.S. negotiator for North Korea holds talks in China

SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in Beijing on Thursday on a previously ...

Australians have hottest day in history, battling bushfires

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, ...

U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time) voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third ...

Polio vaccination team in Pakistan ambushed by Taliban, 2 dead

Taliban militants in Pakistan have shot and killed two police officers who had been deployed to protect a polio vaccination ...

New York attorney stole millions from American families

ALBANY, New York - Albany-area families had every reason to trust attorney Albert Hessberg III with their wills and estates. ...

Musharraf gets death sentence for 'high treason'

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf who was lauded by world leaders including former U.S. President George W. ...

Business

Section
BMW plans to have million electric cars on road within 2 years

MUNICH, Germany - BMW has delivered half a million electrified cars to customers worldwide, the company said in a statement ...

U.S. stocks surge to new record highs, Dow jumps 137 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hit new record highs on Thursday, withstanding the move by the Democrat-led House ...

Ireland doesn't need a state-owned bank, report says

DUBLIN, Ireland - There is no need for Ireland to have a state-owned bank, independent advice to the government has ...

Global average debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 226%

WASHINGTON, DC - The IMF's Global Debt Database shows total global debt, public plus private, reached US$188 trillion at the ...

Rents in Dublin in last quarter rose 2.1%

DUBLIN, Ireland - Rents on housing has continued to rise across Ireland, however the pace has slowed, according to the ...

Grounding of 737 MAX takes toll on production orders

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing is to suspend production of its 737 planes as of next month. The announcement came Monday ...

Movie Review

They Live