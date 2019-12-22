Seoul [South Korea], Dec 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The US' accusations of human rights violations in North Korea only "pour oil over burning fire" and will aggravate the situation in the peninsula, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Commenting on the recent North Korea human rights resolution adopted by the United Nations, US Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour Robert Destro on Thursday, said in an interview with the Voice of America broadcaster, that he was concerned about human rights situation in North Korea.

He also said that the country, as a human rights violator, should change its behaviour.

"It is a revelation of the inveterate repugnancy towards our system and a grave political provocation against our state...Such malicious words which came at this time when the DPRK-US relations are reaching a highly delicate point will only produce a result of further aggravating the already tense situation in the Korean peninsula, like pouring oil over burning fire," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) while referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The diplomat added that the US official should not intervene in the country's domestic affairs or "it will be made to pay dearly for such an act."On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that condemns systematic gross violations of human rights in and by North Korea without a vote.

Dozens of countries, including the US supported the document, while Pyongyang rejected it. Though such resolutions are non-binding, they can carry political weight. (Sputnik/ANI)